Jacksonville's Elite Tax Preparation and Accounting Firm Our Bookkeepers Offering Free Tax Consultations During Tax Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Bookkeepers Inc ., an elite tax-preparation and accounting firm in Jacksonville, Florida, specializes in helping individuals, both employees and self-employed business owners,

develop a tax plan and prepare tax returns that are in their best financial interest. Throughout this tax season, Our Bookkeepers is conducting free tax consultations by phone and Zoom (Free consultations are limited to the first 50 respondents only - click here to for scheduling availability).

"Understanding the tax code in a year with so many changes related to COVID-19 is of utmost importance when handling your taxes", said Zoran Pajkanovic, Founder of Our Bookkeepers .

Using tax experts can be the difference between owing money to the IRS and obtaining a sizable tax return, which is why Our Bookkeepers distinguishes itself from other accounting services in the following ways:

Our Bookkeepers specializes in tax situations arising from COVID-19 related income and expenses for individuals with high incomes, stock options, small business income, and other conditions unique to wealth builders; Our Bookkeepers has experienced tax preparers and accountants that can save you both time and money by advising you on the best tax strategy designed to maximize the size of your refund, while minimizing your personal and business taxes to the Federal and/or State government; and Our Bookkeepers offers secure online meetings via Zoom while also providing in-person meetings at their Hodges/Beach location. Rest assured that all tax-related communication and document exchange via Our Bookkeepers' online platforms are kept safe using bank-grade encryption.

Why wait, schedule your free tax consultation or via phone 904-425-1238.

Our Bookkeepers Inc DBA Accounting and Tax

Located in Hodges Pointe Plaza

13500 Beach Boulevard Ste 45

Jacksonville, FL 32224

Phone 904-425-1238 Fax 904-425-1232 Text 850-692-9652



