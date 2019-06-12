Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Safe for Use; Company Commits to Resolving Quality Issues

TAMPA, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jaclyn Cosmetics made the following statement, confirming that the lipsticks from its recently launched cosmetic line are safe for intended use:

We are distressed to learn that a small percentage of our customers have received lipstick with quality issues related to the texture and the look-and-feel of the lipsticks. We would like to reassure customers that while it is unacceptable for these quality issues to have occurred, there are no safety concerns related to the lipsticks.

We are deeply committed to making this right and ask that any customer experiencing issues with the quality of their product reach out to us directly for a resend.

Jaclyn Cosmetics are made with cosmetic industry-standard, FDA compliant ingredients and are produced in an OTC (Over the Counter) compliant factory that is registered with the FDA, providing high degrees of safety standards and rigorous testing. The issues reported over the last several days are related to irregularities in the manufacturing process which are being fixed and do not impact the ingredients, formula, or safety of our products. Additionally, we want to provide assurances to customers who may have heard that our products are old, or contain mold—this is false. Our launch collection was manufactured in May 2019. The preservative system, material composition of the formula, and processing temperature of our lipstick does not support microbial growth and protects the product through the expiration date of May 2021.

While we stand strongly by the safety of Jaclyn Cosmetics products—we know that our customers deserve better. We have halted production until we've identified and resolved all quality issues. We ask any customers who have received product with quality concerns visit our FAQ at www.jaclyncosmetics.com/faq or contact us at help@jaclyncosmetics.com.

SOURCE Jaclyn Cosmetics