Jaclyn K. Berry Joins Advocacy Trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocacy Trust (AT) is thrilled to announce Jaclyn K. Berry has joined The Forge Companies Team as Regional Trust Director for our new Nashville, TN office. Jaclyn brings over 15 years of experience in the trust and estate planning industry.

The Forge Companies

She has experience in estate planning and review of legal documents. Prior to joining Advocacy Trust, Jaclyn served as Managing Director for Cumberland Trust. She specializes in partnering with families and their advisors to navigate the complexities of planning for and administering special needs trusts and special purpose trusts. While she has a unique understanding of these trusts, Jaclyn is best known for her resourcefulness in addressing the needs of her client, her candidness in explaining options, her availability to her team members, and her remarkable commitment to the beneficiaries she serves. She has experience in estate planning and drafting of legal documents, including special needs trusts. Jaclyn also has experience in real estate closing transactions both commercial and residential.

Jaclyn received a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners (ASNP) and the National Trust Real Estate Association, Inc. (NTREA). She is currently pursuing her CTFA.

Jaclyn continues to be involved in the community as a board member for Friends Life Community, a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children who enter the court system (CASA), and as a Make-A-Wish Foundation volunteer. Jaclyn is also very involved with the unhoused community and volunteers alongside Shower Up, an organization that provides showers to the homeless community. Previously, Jaclyn served on the board for the Brentwood, Tennessee-based Autism and Education Therapy Center.

About Forge Consulting

Since 2003, Forge Consulting has provided plaintiffs and their attorneys with expert settlement planning. Forge designs customized plans to meet future needs and helps clients reach an informed decision.

About Advocacy Wealth Management

Advocacy Wealth Management designs portfolios of predictable cash flows and conservation of invested principal, working nationally with clients who need more than just basic planning to meet their unique needs.

About Advocacy Trust

The professionals of Advocacy Trust specialize in the fields of settlement planning, litigation support, special needs trusts, settlement administration as well as traditional trust products.

For additional information, please contact Beth Allen, Director of Marketing for The Forge Companies, at 706.856.2535.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE The Forge Companies