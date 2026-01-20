Jacmel Partners Backed Arora Engineers Acquires JWI to Expand Aviation and Infrastructure Solutions Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacmel Partners ("Jacmel"), an alternative investment firm, announced that its portfolio company Arora Engineers ("Arora"), a global infrastructure solutions firm, has completed the acquisition of J.A. Watts, LLC ("JWI"), a Chicago-based program and construction management firm with offices across North America. The acquisition was supported with financing arranged by Brightwood Capital Inc.

Founded in 1999, JWI specializes in infrastructure construction, project, and program management services for public and private owners across the country. The company has experience in project management, project controls, aviation security, airline planning and design, fuel systems, engineering, technology infrastructure, transportation, transit, and more. Similar to Arora, JWI focuses on serving clients across aviation, transportation, and other key infrastructure markets.

The strategic acquisition unites Arora's technological innovation and deep infrastructure solutions expertise with JWI's hands-on program and construction management. The partnership offers clients a seamless, full-service solution across the project lifecycle, from initial planning and design through construction and into ongoing asset and facilities management. Following the acquisition, Arora will continue to extend its global presence, with teams supporting both U.S. and international clients and projects from Singapore, India, Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Manik Arora, President & CEO of Arora stated: "We are thrilled to welcome JWI to the Arora family. With their extensive experience and impeccable track record in complex infrastructure projects, JWI perfectly complements and expands our existing capabilities and team. This acquisition aligns with our mission of Rethinking Infrastructure® and further enhances our position as a global leader in infrastructure solutions for the built environment. Together with JWI, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients globally."

Nick Jean-Baptiste, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Jacmel, said: "We're excited to welcome the respected, accomplished, and experienced JWI team to Arora, and look forward to collectively guiding their next phase of growth. We continue to have deep conviction in Arora's vision for rethinking infrastructure and believe that the addition of JWI will allow Arora to meaningfully enhance its offerings for clients and accelerate its growth trajectory."

Julie Watts, President of JWI, said: "Joining the Arora family sets JWI on a promising new path while upholding our core values. What stood out to us about this partnership is how closely our missions align, along with our shared commitment to our employees and clients. Together, we can now offer a broader range of services and a more integrated approach to project delivery. We're excited for this next chapter and for everything our teams will achieve together."

AEC Advisors provided industry benchmarking and strategic consulting services to Jacmel Partners, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Jacmel Partners and Arora on the transaction. Stout Capital, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Huck Bouma P.C. served as legal counsel to JWI.

About Jacmel Partners

Jacmel Partners is an alternative investment firm dedicated to partnering with private companies and investing in projects that strengthen the nation's infrastructure. Through long-term relationships with companies, management teams, developers and government agencies, Jacmel is able to deliver flexible capital, operational insights and a strong impact framework. Our investments aim to create lasting value for employees, families and communities while fueling growth and innovation. To learn more, visit jacmelpartners.com.

About Arora

Arora, a global infrastructure solutions firm headquartered in Chadds Ford, PA which has four decades of leadership delivering integrated planning and design, construction services, facility management, and enterprise solutions inclusive of asset management, smart infrastructure, and digital solutions for the built environment, leveraging the latest digital technologies to improve the quality of life through Rethinking Infrastructure.

Learn more at www.aroraengineers.com

About JWI

Founded in 1999, J.A. Watts, Inc. is a program and construction management firm based in Chicago, IL, known for delivering exceptional services to public and private owners in aviation, transportation, and other infrastructure sectors. JWI fosters an inclusive workplace culture and is committed to building long-term client relationships.

Learn more at https://www.jwincorporated.com/

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood partners with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsors to provide customized financing solutions for directly originated investments. Founded in 2010, Brightwood is a minority-owned firm with a team of over 50 employees who manage approximately $6 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base as of December 31, 2024. Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: www.brightwoodlp.com .

Media Contact :

Shree Dhond/Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacmel Partners