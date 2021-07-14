Jacob Asset Management Launches its First ETF

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than twenty years of delivering a full range of actively managed investment solutions, Jacob Asset Management is pleased to announce the launch of its first exchange-traded fund, the Jacob Forward ETF. Shares of the ETF will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol JFWD.

The Jacob Forward ETF invests in innovative, forward-thinking companies that the team believes are leveraging technology to create significant competitive advantages and ultimately, superior, lasting growth.

"We thrive on discovering exciting, enduring businesses with the potential to introduce innovative solutions to the global economy, while delivering solid growth for our investors," said Ryan Jacob, founder and CEO, of Jacob Asset Management. "This ETF joins our three mutual funds and takes advantage of our more than 20 years of experience analyzing companies in rapidly-evolving industries."

While the Fund can invest in a broad array of sectors, its primary focus is centered on technology and healthcare. It is an actively managed ETF that can be bought and sold through online broker platforms or a personal financial advisor.

Jacob, who has been at the helm of the advisor since 1999, is the lead portfolio manager for the Fund. At age 29, he was among the youngest individuals ever to launch a mutual fund – the Jacob Internet Fund. For two decades, he has been at the forefront of technology investing, navigating some of history's most volatile markets.

"We invest in companies that we believe are dynamic leaders in their industries with enduring franchise value and seek to identify disruptive up and coming leaders in the competitive landscape with 'game-changing' ideas. Our goal is to provide these potential opportunities to our shareholders," added Jacob.

About Jacob Asset Management

Founded in 1999, Jacob Asset Management offers a full range of actively managed investment solutions to both retail and institutional clients. With the goal of providing what we believe are superior investment vehicles, JAM uses a proprietary, bottom-up investment style to search for and filter through exciting opportunities across an expansive investment universe. Recognized as a leader in technology investing, the firm has broadened its offerings from the Jacob Internet Fund (JAMFX) to include the Jacob Small Cap Fund (JSCGX), the Jacob Discovery Fund (JMCGX) and the Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD).

More information is available at www.jacobforwardetfs.com.

Important Risk Information

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Market or economic factors impacting information technology companies that rely heavily on technological advances could have a significant effect on the value of the Fund's investments. The risks of investing in foreign companies, including those located in emerging market countries, can increase the potential for losses in the Fund and may include currency fluctuations, political and economic instability, less government regulation, less publicly available information, limited trading markets, differences in financial reporting standards, including recordkeeping standards, and less stringent regulation of securities markets.

The Fund is actively managed. An investment in the Fund is subject to the risk that the investment techniques and risk analyses applied by the Adviser will not produce the desired results. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Jacob Forward ETF has the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited and often commissions are charged on every trade.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

SOURCE Jacob Asset Management