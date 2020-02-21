Jacob Bryant - TELL ME Single Release 02/21

Jacob is no stranger to the spotlight. PRACTICE WHAT I PREACH was number one on ITunes country, when it hit the ground running, and hasn't stopped. His last single POUR WHISKEY ON MY GRAVE has over 25 million streams on multiple platforms. Cementing his status on the Country music scene.

The Jasper, Ga native performs with the confidence of a seasoned road dog and delivers a show that combines the storytelling and heart of traditional Country Music but with a hard hitting Southern Rock bit of KICK! "It's Country Music done my way," says Bryant.

"Jacob Bryant is a complete gem and absolutely should be recognized for the incredible music he makes. Song after song – this guy puts out a winning sound every time with real authenticity and genuine heart." –JERR Sleeping Bag Studio

The future is bright for this young man, and people should hang on tight! He isn't slowing down or stopping for anyone. Bryant is his own man with his own path in mind, and that path is leading to great places.

Management/Contact:

Jeffrey P. Catton

InTune Entertainment, Nashville

jeffc@intuneentertainment.com

www.intuneentertainment.com

