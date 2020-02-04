Jacob D. Steiger, M.D., One of the First Physicians Nationally to Offer Sofwave™ Ultrasound, the Newest Non-Invasive Technology to Improve Fine Lines and Wrinkles on the Face & Neck

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting his commitment to offer the most state-of-the-art technologies to his patients, Jacob D. Steiger, M.D., Facial Plastic Surgeon, of Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton is one of the first physicians nationally to have Sofwave ultrasound, the newest technology to hit the market to improve fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck.

Dr. Jacob D. Steiger, MD Sofwave

Created by Sofwave Medical Ltd., an emerging aesthetic device company, the Sofwave system has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In clinical studies, 87% of patients were marked as improved or significantly improved, 12 weeks after a single treatment.

A clinically-proven, non-invasive approach to improving fine lines and wrinkles, Sofwave utilizes proprietary Intense Ultrasound Beam TechnologyTM (IUB), in which sound wave energy passes through the skin's surface (the epidermis), heating at precisely the right depth in the mid-dermis to improve the overall appearance of aging skin. It is a non-invasive, no downtime wrinkle treatment. The treatment only takes about 30 minutes, and offers major results. It is appropriate for all skin types.

The high-intensity, high-frequency, IUB ensures no damage to the epidermis nor the underlying structures beneath the dermis, including bones, facial nerves, facial fat and blood vessels. With Volumetric Directional Thermal Impact™ (VDTI), the beams spread through the tissue and create a variety of volumetric cylindrical-shaped thermal zones in the dermis, separated by areas of undamaged tissue, creating a fractional effect in the mid-dermis.

This creates a controlled and directional, thermal impact (60°C–70°C) parallel to the skin, at a prime depth of 1.5mm in the mid-dermis. The targeted treatment zones promote an inflammatory wound-healing response, the remodeling and concentration increase of collagen (neocollagenesis) and elastin (neoelastoegensis), which leads to a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, and restoration of natural skin features.

The direct skin contact enables the integration of cooling and real-time feedback mechanisms for superb epidermal protection, accurate targeting of the thermal effect and optimal pain management.

The solid-state energizer module, a hand piece, is robust and stable with no moving parts nor optics. It's light and maneuverable, and covers a large area. The treatment involves no sterilization nor needles.

"Sofwave is a revolutionary treatment that provides effective and safe results," said Dr. Steiger, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. "My ongoing commitment to my patients is to research and utilize the latest, cutting-edge treatments in facial plastic surgery ― such as Sofwave ― to provide the best possible results."

Dr. Steiger is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery, and is a diplomate of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He is also board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery. He focuses his practice specifically on the face and neck. He offers state-of-the-art surgical and non-invasive solutions for facial rejuvenation, as well as techniques for specific features, such as nose reshaping, jawline tightening, neck lifting, lip augmentation, skin resurfacing and eyelid lifting.

