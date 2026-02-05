Jacob Emrani's Annual "Supper Bowl" Expected To Donate Thousands Of Meals

For every point scored in the big game, 60 meals will be donated to fight food insecurity across Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions tune in for Super Bowl Sunday, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani is turning points on the scoreboard into meals for the people of Los Angeles. In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Jacob Emrani is once again hosting the annual "Supper Bowl," donating 60 meals for every single point scored during the championship game in honor of the 60th Super Bowl.

With food insecurity continuing to impact families across Los Angeles, this initiative is designed to provide immediate support to our neighbors who need it most. What's expected to be another high-scoring game could translate into thousands of meals distributed throughout local communities.

"Los Angeles shows up for each other, and this is our way to show up too. Every point scored becomes 60 meals for families who need support right now. Super Bowl Sunday is about community, and we're proud to team up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to turn the big game into big help across our city."

The Supper Bowl reflects Jacob Emrani's ongoing commitment to supporting Angelenos through action, partnership, and community service. By working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, every point scored helps ensure families across the city have access to nutritious meals when they need them most.

As fans cheer on their teams this weekend, Jacob Emrani is focused on strengthening the community that makes Los Angeles so special.

For more information about the Supper Bowl initiative or to learn how to get involved, visit CallJacob.com or call (800) 3-4-5-6-7-8-9.

About the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani:

Dedicated to protecting and supporting the Southern California community, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani provide compassionate care and expert legal representation to those in need. Available 24/7, the firm is committed to standing up for its clients and giving back to the community it serves. Visit CallJacob.com for more information.

