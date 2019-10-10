Jacob Evans Joins Systel as Vice President of Operations

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader in rugged computing technology solutions announced the hire of Jacob Evans as vice president of operations. Evans will oversee the operations team and lead its efforts to improve product manufacturing and delivery to continue to exceed the evolving needs of Systel's diverse customer base. Evans has broad operations leadership experience, including previous roles focused on production, procurement, logistics, and operations strategy. Most recently he was a director of operations at ITT Aerospace, providing a variety of fluid motion controls for both defensive and commercial customers.

Jacob Evans, Vice President of Operations at Systel, Inc.

"Jacob is a proven leader with peerless ability to consistently deliver strong results in complex and fast-paced organizations," said Vimal Kothari, president and CEO of Systel. "He will have an immediate impact, helping us to optimize and expand our operational capabilities as the company continues its healthy growth trajectory. We are excited to welcome him to our team."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of rugged computing products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced military platforms and vehicles including ISR/ASW aircraft, unmanned autonomous systems, and next-generation combat vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

