Jacob Family Pledges $250,000 to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based philanthropists, Ryan and Annie Jacob, announce a $250,000 commitment to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) through a new donation matching program. Ryan and Annie Jacob will match donations up to $250,000 through FAST's fundraising initiative, Cure Angelman Now (CAN).

Founded in 2008, FAST is dedicated to finding a cure for Angelman syndrome by funding a robust and aggressive research agenda. FAST's research initiatives are focused on identifying potentially transformative therapeutics to address the symptoms of Angelman syndrome. FAST is committed to assisting individuals living with Angelman syndrome to realize their full potential and quality of life through effective therapeutics.

"FAST is working harder than ever to create meaningful change for individuals living with Angelman syndrome. The donations that FAST receives go directly to Angelman syndrome research and advancements," said John Schlueter, chairperson for the FAST Board of Directors. "We are appreciative of Ryan and Annie Jacob's generosity. With their support and the continued support of the Angelman community, FAST can fund additional research and advancements that bring life-changing treatments to our loved ones with Angelman syndrome."

Ryan Jacob serves on the FAST Board of Directors. Throughout his career, Ryan has been focused on investing in and helping to grow private companies and conveying those beneficial practices to non-profit organizations. It wasn't until Ryan and Annie's son, Grayson, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome that they discovered FAST. At two years old, Grayson was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome. Angelman syndrome is a rare, neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene. Individuals with Angelman syndrome are unable to speak, have developmental delays, balance issues, motor impairment, and debilitating seizures.

"Our philanthropic focus is to find an effective cure for Angelman syndrome to improve the lives of children and adults with genetic diseases and intellectual and physical disabilities," said Ryan Jacob. "FAST works tirelessly to bring practical treatments into current medical practice as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the work that FAST is doing, not only for our son Grayson but the entire Angelman community. We are proud to support FAST's Cure Angelman Now initiative and it is our hope that the donation matching program will raise additional funds for research."

