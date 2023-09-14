Jacob Goldman, AEE Award Winner!

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Tax Savers, Inc is pleased to announce that Vice President, Jacob Goldman, has been presented with two prestigious AEE (Association of Energy Engineers) awards in 2023.

The Association of Energy Engineers is a professional organization focused on promoting scientific and educational interests in the energy industry.

AEE Regional Award Winner

The first is for Excellence in Energy Tax & Financial Education award by the Northern California (NorCal) AEE Chapter. This recognition stands as a testament to Jacob's dedication and outstanding contributions to the field of energy tax and financial education.



The NorCal Chapter supports and represents energy professionals in the Northern California region, recognizing outstanding contributions and promoting advancements in the field.



The second award is for regional excellence. Jacob will also be receiving the AEE Regional Award for Energy Professional Development. This award further recognizes his commitment to fostering continuous learning and professional growth in the energy services sector. A version of the award winning presentation is posted on AEE's YouTube channel.

"These awards underline the exceptional work he has been doing, not just within our organization but for the industry. We're incredibly proud to have someone of his caliber on our team and delighted to witness him receiving the peer recognition he deserves," states Charles Goulding, President of Energy Tax Savers, Inc.

The Regional Award Ceremony will take place on October 24, 2023, at the AEE World Energy Conference & Expo held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Industry professionals, peers, and the media will gather to celebrate the achievements of the deserving honorees.

- Energy Tax Savers, Inc is a New York-based, interdisciplinary engineering and tax firm.

33 Queens St, Ste 300

Syosset, NY 11791

Ph: (516) 364-2630

[email protected]

www.energytaxsavers.com

SOURCE Energy Tax Savers, Inc.