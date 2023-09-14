Jacob Goldman, AEE Award Winner!

News provided by

Energy Tax Savers, Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Tax Savers, Inc is pleased to announce that Vice President, Jacob Goldman, has been presented with two prestigious AEE (Association of Energy Engineers) awards in 2023. 

The Association of Energy Engineers is a professional organization focused on promoting scientific and educational interests in the energy industry.

Continue Reading
AEE Regional Award Winner
AEE Regional Award Winner

  1. The first is for Excellence in Energy Tax & Financial Education award by the Northern California (NorCal) AEE Chapter. This recognition stands as a testament to Jacob's dedication and outstanding contributions to the field of energy tax and financial education.

    The NorCal Chapter supports and represents energy professionals in the Northern California region, recognizing outstanding contributions and promoting advancements in the field.

  2. The second award is for regional excellence. Jacob will also be receiving the AEE Regional Award for Energy Professional Development. This award further recognizes his commitment to fostering continuous learning and professional growth in the energy services sector. A version of the award winning presentation is posted on AEE's YouTube channel.

"These awards underline the exceptional work he has been doing, not just within our organization but for the industry. We're incredibly proud to have someone of his caliber on our team and delighted to witness him receiving the peer recognition he deserves," states Charles Goulding, President of Energy Tax Savers, Inc.

The Regional Award Ceremony will take place on October 24, 2023, at the AEE World Energy Conference & Expo held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Industry professionals, peers, and the media will gather to celebrate the achievements of the deserving honorees.

Energy Tax Savers, Inc is a New York-based, interdisciplinary engineering and tax firm.

33 Queens St, Ste 300
Syosset, NY 11791
Ph: (516) 364-2630
[email protected]
www.energytaxsavers.com 

SOURCE Energy Tax Savers, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.