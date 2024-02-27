Jacob Homiller Appointed CEO of CarbiCrete

Seasoned executive brings years of experience leading global industrial companies

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jacob Homiller as its new Chief Executive Officer. The company's co-founder and outgoing CEO, Chris Stern, will remain with the organization as a strategic advisor.

"I would like to thank Chris for his vision, hard work, and dedication in getting CarbiCrete to the stage it is at today. His new role as an advisor to the company will ensure a smooth transition and support CarbiCrete's continued growth and development," says CarbiCrete board director Kevin Rahill.

Homiller has more than 25 years' experience with various global industrial companies and was most recently the president and CEO of H.C. Starck Solutions, a portfolio company of Advent International and The Carlyle Group, that provides a range of high-performance metal solutions.

"I am very pleased that we have managed to bring Jake aboard and I am confident that he is the right person to lead CarbiCrete into this next exciting chapter in the company's evolution," says Rahill. "He has a proven track record of commercial success and I look forward to working with him as we work toward wide-scale adoption of CarbiCrete's decarbonized concrete technology."

Homiller brings years of experience in strategic and commercial leadership as well as operational execution to CarbiCrete. As CEO of H.C. Starck Solutions, he reset the company's strategy and strengthened commercial activities to drive sales and EBITDA growth.

Previously, Homiller held senior executive roles with the A.W. Chesterton Company, and spent more than 10 years with Cabot Corporation as Vice President EMEA and NAFTA Reinforcement Materials. Prior to that, he worked as a manager with Bain & Company in corporate and growth strategy.

"I am very excited to have joined CarbiCrete at such an important time in its growth," says Homiller. "Rooted in our groundbreaking decarbonization technology, our products and processes will play a substantial role in reducing embodied carbon in the built environment by eliminating the need for cement. I look forward to working with the great team at CarbiCrete to make this a reality."

CarbiCrete's patented process for making decarbonized concrete eliminates cement-related emissions and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The technology is currently being deployed commercially in Quebec by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond.

Homiller holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Tufts University, as well as an MBA and Master of International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and Joseph H. Lauder Institute.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

