Jacob Moran Joins Cast of 'The Necklace', Reuniting with 'The Black Phone' Star Madeleine McGraw

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for fans of the horror genre, Atlanta native Jacob Moran, known for his chilling performance as Billy in "The Black Phone," is set to reunite with Madeleine McGraw, who is starring in the upcoming film "The Necklace." The movie, which begins filming in Atlanta in late May, promises to deliver a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a family's struggle with a haunted past.

Jacob Moran and Madeleine McGraw on set of The Black Phone in 2021 Jacob Moran joins cast of "The Necklace"

"The Necklace" tells the story of the Davis family, navigating through tough times in 1960. Laura Davis has separated from her husband Frank due to his unpredictable temper fueled by alcohol. As Laura returns to work as a nurse, her daughters, 11-year-old Ellen (Violet McGraw) and 16-year-old Judy (Madeleine McGraw), grapple with the changes in their family dynamics. The plot thickens when Frank attempts to win Laura back with a beautiful antique necklace, which turns out to be a conduit for the tormented soul of an evil boy from long ago, putting Laura and her daughters in grave danger.

McGraw expressed her enthusiasm about working with Moran again, stating, "I had such a great time hanging out with Jacob on 'The Black Phone.' He's super sweet and so talented. I am so excited to work with him on 'The Necklace.'" At this time, details of Moran's role have not been announced.

In addition to "The Necklace," Jacob Moran has several exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in the highly anticipated film "Holland, Michigan," starring Nicole Kidman, directed by Mimi Cave. Moran also co-stars in Erik Jensen's "Rebel Girl," and his upcoming film "Regarding Us" is set to premiere this summer. Moran is repped by CESD, Houghton Talent and Zoom Talent Management.

"The Necklace" is produced by Daniel Aspromonte and Christina Moore, with Violet McGraw, Madeleine McGraw, Jackie McGraw, and Ali Afshar serving as executive producers.

