Jacob Wallenberg Jr proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT" or the "Company") today announces that the Company's Nomination Committee has proposed Jacob Wallenberg Jr as a new Board member of EQT. The proposal is subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 27 May 2025.

Jacob Wallenberg Jr is currently Vice President of People & Talent at New York-based Ramp, leading the People function for the fintech unicorn, which employs over 1000 people globally. Jacob studied Economics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, before beginning his career at McKinsey & Company and going on to work at a number of technology firms in the US.

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT Board and member of the Nomination Committee, comments: "Jacob brings fresh perspectives to the Board - he comes from a younger, more technologically progressive generation and has direct experience from scaling fast-growth technology companies internationally. This diversity ensures that we have a range of complementary viewpoints at the table, which enables the Board to have a better understanding of the world in which we operate and therefore make better decisions. I'm also pleased that the appointment extends the relationship between EQT and the next generation of the Wallenberg family."

Jacob Wallenberg Jr adds: "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to join the EQT Board. I've followed EQT and its impressive growth for a long time, and I hope to be able to contribute directly to its future success, working closely with the Board."

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals for EQT's 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be included in the meeting notice and detailed in the Nomination Committee's Motivated Opinion. Both documents will be published on EQT's website in advance of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The proposal of Jacob Wallenberg Jr's is subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 27 May 2025 and regulatory approvals.

Contact

Rickard Buch, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 72 989 09 11

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 33

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/jacob-wallenberg-jr-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-eqt-ab,c4116314

The following files are available for download: