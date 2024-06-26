Jacobi releases Model Portfolio Tech to help investment firms capitalize on booming opportunity

The search for technology to support model portfolio management and portfolio construction services is increasing as companies look to centralize and scale their model portfolio management and compete in a rapidly growing market.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The utilization of model portfolios among financial advisors has emerged as a transformative force, with staggering growth in model portfolios projected to continue over the next decade. And with good reason, they offer an efficient method for diversification, risk management, and portfolio construction, with personalization features to match the unique financial goals and risk tolerances of clients.

Financial advisors are also increasingly turning to asset managers for assistance in managing the model portfolios they build and maintain for clients. Jacobi's model management technology enables asset managers to scale the portfolio construction services they offer financial professionals. The technology enables a platform that can centralize performance and risk analytics, integrate investment workflows, and produce professional reports to share with clients.

An early adopter of Jacobi's model technology, leading asset manager T. Rowe Price has seen improved process efficiencies and enhanced engagement with clients.

Chris Augelli, Head of Advisor Engagement & Portfolio Construction Solutions at T. Rowe Price, says:

"Jacobi's technology has enabled us to work faster and handle the increasing demand for our portfolio construction services. Having the team on one common platform through Jacobi has facilitated collaboration in real-time, which has supported our effectiveness in meeting clients' needs."

Tanya Bartolini, Chief Revenue Officer at Jacobi, says:

"Our technology helps us partner with asset managers such as T.Rowe Price to scale and connect workflows, driving enormous efficiencies – and ultimately increasing their market distribution."

About Jacobi

Jacobi Inc. is a global investment technology provider that streamlines multi-asset investment processes and enables portfolio design, analysis, and client engagement. Its unique "open architecture" platform allows users to tailor the platform by integrating their own code, models, data, analytics, and applications.

Founded in 2014, Jacobi provides its technology to top-tier investors across the globe, including some of the world's leading asset and wealth managers, pension funds, asset owners, and investment consultants.

About T.Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investments. T. Rowe Price manages $1.54 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2024, and it serves millions of clients globally.

SOURCE Jacobi Inc