Jacobin Partners with MEI Global to Expand Worldwide Distribution

Strategic move positions leading socialist publisher for expanded reach, sustained revenue growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobin, the influential media outlet known for its unapologetically socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture, today announced a new partnership with premier content licensing agency MEI Global, LLC (MEIG). The collaboration aims to amplify Jacobin's international reach through new licensing agreements that bring its acclaimed reporting to broader audiences, building on its loyal readership and clear-eyed editorial mission.

Through this partnership, MEIG will lead efforts to secure strategic content licensing deals across traditional and emerging distribution channels. With a proven track record in navigating the evolving licensing landscape, MEIG will position Jacobin's compelling longform journalism, essays, and cultural analysis for wider syndication and monetization.

"For fifteen years, Jacobin has carved out a distinct space in American media, delivering intellectually rigorous, deeply researched journalism rooted in socialist thought," said Asher Dupuy-Spencer, Publisher of Jacobin. "Now, with MEIG's global licensing expertise, we're entering a new chapter, finding bold, innovative ways to connect with readers and thinkers who may not yet know they need Jacobin."

Founded in 2010 by political writer Bhaskar Sunkara, Jacobin has grown from a niche quarterly to a globally respected publication with millions of engaged readers online and in print. Known for its incisive takes on immigration, labor, class, and the future of the left, Jacobin continues to influence debate far beyond traditional ideological circles. As Noam Chomsky has said, "The appearance of Jacobin magazine has been a bright light in dark times. Each issue brings penetrating, lively discussions and analyses of matters of real significance, from a thoughtful left perspective that is refreshing and all too rare. A really impressive contribution to sanity, and hope."

"Jacobin brings a unique, essential voice to public discourse," said Chris Broekhoff, President of MEIG. "We're proud to partner with them to expand their reach and ensure their stories resonate across borders and platforms. Our role is to unlock new licensing opportunities that support both visibility and sustainability for the publication."

This partnership marks a significant step in Jacobin's ongoing evolution, balancing editorial integrity with smart, forward-thinking growth.

About Jacobin: Jacobin is a leading voice of the American left, offering socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture. The print magazine is released quarterly and reaches 75,000 subscribers, in addition to a web audience of over 3,000,000 a month. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

SOURCE MEI Global