Jacobio Presents Pre-Clinical Data of Pan-KRAS Inhibitor (JAB-23E73) at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) announced that it presented the pre-clinical data of its internally discovered pan-KRAS inhibitor JAB-23E73 in a poster presentation at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

The pre-clinical results demonstrated that JAB-23E73 is a highly potent pan-KRAS (ON/OFF) inhibitor with strong selectivity that spares HRAS and NRAS inhibition. The compound exhibits superior antitumor activity across multiple cancer types harboring different KRAS driver mutations or amplification.

In KRAS-driven mouse tumor models, JAB-23E73 induced tumor regression without causing significant body weight loss, indicating good tolerability and a wide therapeutic window. The compound also showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for oral administration and exhibited plasma drug concentration-dependent intratumoral p-ERK inhibition.

Phase I clinical trials of JAB-23E73 are currently ongoing in both China and the United States for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS gene alterations.

About Jacobio Pharma

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to providing breakthrough treatments for patients. With an induced allosteric drug discovery platform, the company's core projects focus on the KRAS pathway. The company envisions becoming a global leader in research and development, fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Jacobio's R&D centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai (China), and Boston (USA). Clinical trials are conducted at over 180 sites in China, more than 30 sites in the USA, and over 10 sites across several European countries.

