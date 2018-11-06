Jacobs Awarded Contract Extension at Kennedy Space Center

"As NASA's largest services provider, we continue our solid relationship with Kennedy Space Center in delivering full lifecycle aerospace capabilities," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "This extension allows us to continue enabling America's space program during this exciting time of advanced innovation and exploration and to provide advanced R&D, scientific and technical solutions for a more connected and sustainable world."

Under this contract extension, Jacobs will continue providing comprehensive tailored solutions with the overall management and implementation of key ground system, payload processing and launch system capabilities. Project work encompasses launch vehicle, spacecraft and payload integration and processing; operations and development of associated processes and ground systems to support integration, processing and launch activities; servicing and testing of flight hardware; and launch and control of development and operational flights at Kennedy Space Center.

Jacobs is a provider and integrator of full lifecycle aerospace capability including design and construction; base, mission and launch operations; sustaining capital maintenance; and secure and intelligent asset management, development, modification, and testing processes for fixed assets supporting national government, military, defense and NASA, as well as commercial space companies.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

