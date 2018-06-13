Jacobs Awarded Facilities Operations and Maintenance Services Subcontract for NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

FOMS III is a hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee/technical-performance-incentive-fee contract, which also includes an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity component. The total value of the contract is approximately $131.7 million and the period of performance is five years beginning April 2018.

Services will include a range of operations and maintenance activities that will ensure reliable utility services and center infrastructure in support of critical NASA operations. Jacobs will be responsible for maintenance of the central power plant complex and boiler systems, refrigeration plant operations and for development of a reliability centered maintenance program.

"Delivering mission critical solutions in support of NASA programs speaks to our unique capabilities, which will be pivotal to the continued success of GSFC's diverse contributions to the NASA missions of space exploration and scientific discovery," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Arnette. "This contract creates new opportunities to deploy our award-winning Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) capabilities to support another NASA Center with intelligent asset management solutions, utilizing skills we are continuing to develop and deliver as part of our Jacobs Connected Enterprise strategy."

As NASA's largest non-OEM services provider, Jacobs provides a range of research and development, engineering, design-build, operations and maintenance solutions at 11 major NASA locations, including GSFC.

