Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Working collaboratively with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and TII, the Jacobs Idom consortium will take the scheme from emerging preferred route status through evaluation and selection of preferred route, including all business case and environmental support work. It will then develop and promote the scheme railway orders, execute the planning process through An Bord Pleanála and attend the subsequent oral hearing. Pending a successful oral hearing, the consortium will also lead the development of the contracting and delivery strategy and the construction delivery partner engagement. The team will then continue to support TII and NTA providing technical and commercial assurance throughout the construction delivery phase.

"With a forecast of economic and population growth, the new metro service will play a vital role in improving Dublin's mobility, unlocking much-needed transit capacity and improving air quality at the same time," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Continuing our long history in supporting TII with major infrastructure implementation across Ireland, we look forward to working with Idom to bring a global team and depth of metro experience from both organizations to this potentially transformative project."

The new 19 kilometer high frequency, high capacity metro service envisages some 11 kilometers of tunnel through the city, with 10 below-ground stations and five above-ground stations. It will integrate other transport options across the city to maximize user capacity and functionality. Running from Swords, via Dublin Airport to Dublin's south city center, the scheme will also look to upgrade the existing LUAS green line to Sandford to increase capacity and fully integrate with the new metro.

