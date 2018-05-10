Jacobs Engineering Executive to Lead ConXtech

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay Area-based ConXtech, Inc., a leader in construction technology, announced that Gilles Caussade, former head of Petroleum and Chemicals for the Americas at Jacobs Engineering, will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer effective May 14, 2018. ConXtech is backed by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Energy Innovation Capital, and other leading investors. Mr. Caussade is joining the company at a time of rapid growth during which ConXtech has been increasing revenues at more than 30 percent per year and has expanded production to include facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

ConXtech's innovative connections deliver speed and safety.

ConXtech's products and technologies enable production of steel structures in a high-tech factory environment resulting in unprecedented productivity, dimensional accuracy and quality. The modular system simplifies design, detailing, fabrication and field assembly, accelerating the delivery of a structural frame by 2X – 5X vs. any conventional method. ConXtech has built more than 10 million square feet of steel structures including data centers, commercial offices, multi-family residential and retail facilities, health care buildings, oil & gas and chemicals projects.

"We are excited to have an experienced, proven industry leader like Gilles coming in to lead the next phase of growth for ConXtech," said Robert Simmons, company founder and inventor of the ConX System. "The Company has expanded rapidly in Commercial, Residential, and Industrial markets in both the U.S. and internationally. A CEO like Gilles brings extensive construction experience across industries and across the globe."

"In my former role at Jacobs I was a customer of ConXtech. I quickly realized that its technology and its approach to building structural steel was a game-changer for the industry. The construction industry needs new technologies like this one to increase productivity, improve safety, and reduce total build cost. I am excited about the opportunity to help this innovative, high-performing, and dedicated team bring the ConX System to new markets and new customers in the U.S. and abroad."

Mr. Caussade brings more than two decades of experience in every facet of engineering and construction across a broad range of commercial and industrial building projects. In his most recent role, he was responsible for a $2 billion a year business that spanned the Americas. He will be based at ConXtech's headquarters in Pleasanton, California.

ConXtech is a privately-held construction technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. With the mission to "Improve Lives by Changing the Way the World Builds", the company offers ConX®, a Chassis Based Modular® structural steel system based on standardized moment connections and building assemblies. The system enables efficient delivery of robust and brace free structures for industrial, high-density residential, commercial, healthcare, data center and other applications. ConX is the first Cradle to Cradle Certified (TM) structural steel solution in the world. It reduces project schedule and installed cost compared to conventional structural options. The system enables all project stakeholders to predictably build Faster, Better, Safer and Greener®. For more information about ConXtech, visit http://www.ConXtech.com.

