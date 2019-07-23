Jacobs Engineering Group selects Coreworx Interface Management for Refinery Project

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreworx announced today that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has added seats to their existing hosted subscription service of Coreworx Interface Management (CIM), in use since 2017. This will support extending use to their upcoming $400 million refinery rebuild project. The project is located within the US and scheduled for operation in 2020. Coreworx Interface Management will be used to manage the project's vast number of interfaces and ensure full collaboration between contracting parties.

Matt McKinley, Coreworx GM, stated, "We're proud to continue our relationship with Jacobs, building on the experience we've gained deploying CIM to multiple projects over the past years. Using the Coreworx-hosted CIM solution with its pre-configured interface management work processes, which have been refined on 1000s of projects, Jacobs can quickly deploy a CII-researched best practice that provides greater insight into potential interface issues allowing early risk mitigation as part of their world-class project execution."

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com,

About Coreworx

Coreworx is a software and services company that provides integrated information management software solutions, including engineering document management systems (EDMS), project interface management, and contract management for the world's engineering and construction projects. Coreworx solutions service a portfolio of projects valued at over $1 trillion across 40 countries, on more than 2,000 projects with 100,000+ users.

Coreworx software enables EPCs, owner-operators, and contractors to automate best practices, mitigate business risk, and improve performance to budget throughout the entire project life cycle. Coreworx has development and sales offices in Houston, Calgary, and Kitchener.

For more information, visit: www.coreworx.com

Contacts

Jenn Spencer

Marketing Manager, Coreworx

519-772-3181 ext. 4036

jspencer@coreworx.com

SOURCE Coreworx

