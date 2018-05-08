Jacobs-EwingCole Joint Venture (JV) Awarded $99M Navy IDIQ for Military Facility Construction Project Services

The Jacobs-EwingCole JV was selected as the most highly qualified of seven teams based on criteria including professional qualifications, specialized experience and technical competence, past performance, and quality control. The strength of this JV is built upon Jacobs' established track record of performance with NAVFAC SW over the past seven years delivering approximately 60 task orders and EwingCole's successful project delivery to NAVFAC for over 25 years.

NAVFAC Southwest is one of ten facilities engineering commands in NAVFAC. The command is comprised of over 3,200 Federal employees with a mission to "plan, build and maintain sustainable facilities, deliver environmental, utilities and other base services, and acquire and manage expeditionary combat force systems and equipment."

In support of NAVFAC's mission, the Jacobs-EwingCole JV will provide A-E services such as preparing Design-Bid-Build construction contract packages, investigating site conditions, cost estimating, post construction award services, developing request for proposals, and studying the designs of new facilities. Additional services include reviewing government-prepared designs and design-build packages, developing planning and programming documents, and managing technical disciplines. Projects under this contract may include new construction and repair/renovation of commercial, institutional, industrial, operational and training, research and development, medical, and quality of life facilities.

About EwingCole:

In practice for over 55 years, EwingCole is an architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm of more than 350 professionals. EwingCole is a national leader in the design of government, healthcare, academic, cultural, science and technology, sports and entertainment, and workplace facilities. Visit www.ewingcole.com.

