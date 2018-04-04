Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK

The restored landscape, which will bring long-lasting environmental, social and economic benefits and resiliency, provides new and enhanced habitats for wildlife along with a development platform for community and residential opportunities. Public open space covers 70 hectares and incorporates sustainable drainage systems, recreational facilities, multi-user trails connecting to local cycle networks, woodlands, reedbeds and a flood alleviation dam to benefit wider communities. Restoration of the river and its floodplain provides habitat for wildlife while enhancing flood storage capacity benefiting 1000 homes in Chesterfield.

The remediation strategy needed to address the clean-up and restoration of the contaminated land, environmental permitting and flood risk management. Jacobs has provided a wide range of technical services to support the program since 1999, from conceptual design, ground investigation, risk assessment, draindown and demolition strategy, to environmental management, bioremediation and water treatment.

"This program has taken nearly two decades of meticulous planning and execution with Homes England and their partners to restore one of Europe's most complex remediation sites into an area that can be enjoyed by the community for years to come," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "The scale of the change at the site continues to amaze people when they visit and we take significant pride in sharing the history of the project and the technical innovations which have brought it to this stage."

Remediation of contaminated materials used techniques such as ex-situ bioremediation, screening and soil washing, as well as thermal desorption – using a bespoke plant designed specifically for this project. The environmental management plan included close monitoring and management of air-quality, water, ecological and biodiversity impacts. Advance habitat creation works were undertaken to provide suitable alternative areas for translocation of some 8,000 newts, 250 water voles and other species.

The former Avenue Coking Works is one of 52 coalfield assets managed by Homes England, under its Land and Regeneration portfolio, on behalf of the U.K. Government.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 74,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Brian Morandi

720.286.0719

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-helps-restore-landscape-at-the-avenue-coking-works-in-the-uk-300624065.html

SOURCE Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

