Jacobs Invests in Leading Geospatial Analytics Company HawkEye 360

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has made a strategic investment in HawkEye 360, the industry leader in radio frequency (RF) geoanalytics, providing commercially available precise mapping of global RF emissions.

Jacobs and HawkEye 360 have also entered into a distribution arrangement under which Jacobs will enhance its digital intelligence suite of technologies and solutions with HawkEye 360's RF spectrum analytics and collection automation offering.

Jacobs' minority investment in HawkEye 360 signifies its commitment to spectrum-based geoanalytics technologies and its increasingly important role in delivering solutions to address critical challenges for national security, civilian infrastructure, maritime and energy clients around the world. Strategic investment in key partners and corporate venture capital are components of Beyond If, Jacobs' program for instilling and sustaining its innovation culture.

"Hawkeye 360's satellite constellation and intuitive RF analytics platform is a game-changer for consumers of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT)," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Cyber & Intelligence Caesar Nieves. "Increased spectrum awareness is imperative to near-peer competition and achieving the objectives laid out in the National Security Strategy. Leveraging Jacobs' expansive global position in defense, intelligence and civilian markets, we will be working collaboratively with Hawkeye 360 to unlock new insights about threats, targets and assets of interest."

Hawkeye 360's RF satellite technology is at the forefront of emerging commercial RF and ISR capabilities changing the landscape of GEOINT. Increased RF sensing is essential to provide a more complete picture of the global threat landscape. Hawkeye 360's existing satellite clusters collect vast swaths of RF data and use AI and machine learning to provide situational awareness of hard-to-track targets.

Jacobs and HawkEye 360 also intend to leverage their new relationship to identify additional opportunities for collaboration.

"Hawkeye 360 is delighted to partner with Jacobs, a world-leading innovator in defense, intelligence and civilian capabilities in space," said Hawkeye 360 CEO John Serafini. "As investors in our company, we will collaborate with Jacobs to deliver our RF geoanalytics technology to address the critical challenges of a broader set of clients."

Recent wins demonstrating Jacobs' leadership within the GEOINT landscape include a $302 million, single-award National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency IDIQ contract to provide wide-ranging cyber, digital services and modern software engineering that support GEOINT.

For more on how Jacobs is redefining what's possible, from space to cyber and intelligence solutions, visit jacobs.com, and read more about Jacobs' Beyond If innovation program here.

