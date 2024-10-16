Jacobs Joint Venture Secures Transformative Water Infrastructure Contract in Australia

Sydney Water program supports system resilience and economic development for the growing region in Sydney

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jacobs (NYSE: J)-Seymour Whyte Joint Venture was selected by Sydney Water to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the Upper South Creek Networks (USCN) Program in Western Sydney. As one of Sydney's fastest growing regions, it is estimated 90,000 new dwellings and 200,000 jobs will be created in the Upper South Creek catchment in the next three decades, making wastewater infrastructure investment critical for growth and development.

The program will use an integrated delivery model to plan, procure, design, build and deliver resilient, affordable and sustainable wastewater services. It will ensure Sydney Water can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable services to customers as the region continues to grow.

"The Upper South Creek Networks Program is a major step in the transformation and resilience of Sydney Water's infrastructure systems," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Keith Lawson. "By integrating our industry-leading design and program management experience with Seymour Whyte's construction planning and management experience and Sydney Water's system planning, understanding of future growth and system operational knowledge, we will help create a more secure future for the region."

"Sydney Water is looking forward to working with the Jacobs-Seymour Whyte Joint Venture to design and deliver this important greenfield [wastewater] network that is critical to supporting homes and jobs in Sydney's major growth corridor," said Sydney Water Program Director Deanne McDonald.

The USCN Program will progressively deliver approximately 60 miles (96 kilometers) of wastewater pipelines and nine pumping stations across five precincts in the Upper South Creek catchment to transfer flows to the Jacobs-GHD designed Advanced Water Recycling Centre, currently under construction.

Ranked as No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers the most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. In the water sector globally, Jacobs has delivered many notable programs including the Delta Conveyance Project, one of California's largest water conveyance projects, Thames Tideway Tunnel, a significant water infrastructure project in the U.K., and the Central Interceptor, one of New Zealand's largest wastewater projects.

