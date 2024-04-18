Jacobs Named as Supplier of Cyber Security Services to UK Ministry of Defence

Digital and IT Professional Services framework supports nation's security initiatives

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was named as a prime supplier of cutting-edge cyber security solutions to the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Under the Digital and IT Professional Services (DIPS) Framework, Jacobs and its specialist suppliers were appointed to provide maintenance, design and support of secure system architecture, cryptographic systems and security, including testing and evaluation of technical and non-technical security features.

Image credit: © Crown Copyright - Image courtesy Ministry of Defence

The DIPS framework, procured with assistance from the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), has a potential value of $1.52 billion (£1.2 billion) and runs until November 2027, delivering a range of digital and IT specialist professional services to Defence Digital.

Under the DIPS framework Lot 3 – Cyber Security, Crypto, Sec Ops and Integrated Systems – Jacobs will provide deep technical delivery capabilities, strategic insight and thought leadership that will help the MOD deliver its most complicated digital and information technology programs.

"This award showcases our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions across various domains within the cyber security sector," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Steve Arnette. "It reflects our team's experience and commitment to supporting the critical needs of the MOD and provides another opportunity for Jacobs to further contribute to the nation's defense and security initiatives."

The award of a place on the framework has created opportunities for security architects, system penetration testers, security systems engineers, security assurance accreditors and ethical hackers. For more information, visit careers.jacobs.com .

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion – supporting world class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs