Jacobs Professionals Recognized at the European Women in Construction and Engineering Awards

During her 14 years with Jacobs, Divisional Director Natalie McIldowie has worked on a range of notable U.K. environmental programs, from the flagship Avenue regeneration project and a water supply resilience program, through to leading the environment and sustainability team for a major water utilities client. Receiving the WICE Lifetime Achievement in Engineering Award, Natalie said, "I am honored to be nominated for the award and incredibly proud to have won it. Through my engineering career, I have been fortunate to be involved in interesting, transformative projects and to work with great people who inspire and challenge me to be positive and have courage."

Best Woman Rail Engineer and Jacobs Director of Operations Susana Gozalo has worked in the rail industry for nearly 10 years and, prior to that, in transport planning and highways – across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Gozalo remarked, "My varied experience has enriched the work that I deliver, and there is a lot more I want to learn. What's also important is that I now have a lot to share with the younger generation to bring the best talent into the industry."

Best Male Mentor award recipient and Jacobs Director of Operations Ed Cole said, "I believe that helping others to succeed in their work and careers is a key measure of success for us all, so to have won this award means a huge amount to me. I plan to use this opportunity to promote the benefits of mentoring more widely."

Jacobs Senior Vice President and Global Head of Safety, Security and Sustainability Catriona Schmolke reflected on the collective achievements of the winners and finalists in saying, "The WICE Awards shine a bright light on why women should choose, stay and thrive in their careers in construction, engineering and related fields. Congratulations to our talented team for their contribution to industry and their field of work. Sharing their stories and experience plays a significant role in influencing the education and career decisions of our future generations and accelerating our own efforts at Jacobs to attract and retain a globally diverse talent base."

This year's award winners were selected from some 350 nominations from ten European countries. Of those, 19 Jacobs finalists were shortlisted across 16 different categories for their achievements and contributions across a variety of career disciplines: from architects and digital innovators creating outstanding design; project managers, civil, rail and software engineers helping to improve transport and mobility programs; through to women and men who have helped women grow as exceptional talent in their fields.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Brian Morandi

720.286.0719

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-professionals-recognized-at-the-european-women-in-construction-and-engineering-awards-300660509.html

SOURCE Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

