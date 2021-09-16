Jacobs Ranked as Top Global Environmental Consulting Firm

Jacobs' environmental consulting standing is complemented by its global environmental design work, where the company is ranked No. 1 in hazardous waste, chemical and soil remediation, nuclear waste, sewer and waste, wastewater treatment plants, sanitary and storm sewers, clean air compliance and site assessment and compliance; No. 2 in water treatment and desalination plants, and water transmission lines and aqueducts; and No. 3 in water supply, as recorded in Engineering News-Record's annual survey of the Top 500 Design Firms released earlier this year.

"As one of the world's largest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions providers, Jacobs is proud of our standing in the industry," said Jacobs President and COO Bob Pragada. "ESG is at the heart of our company strategy and we are laser focused on partnering with our public and private sector clients and stakeholders to co-create solutions for a more connected, sustainable world."

Jacobs Global Environmental Market Director and Senior Vice President, Strategy & Solutions, People & Places Solutions Jan Walstrom added, "Achieving the Top Global Environmental Consulting Firm ranking is a testament to our more than 17,000 environmental professionals, putting Jacobs at the forefront of enabling the world's citizens and our life-sustaining planet to survive, adapt and thrive."

In partnership with federal, state, municipal and private sector clients, Jacobs is leading efforts to mitigate the impacts of the climate emergency; advance the transition to a clean energy, net zero economy; optimize the complete water cycle through an integrated approach to water management (One Water); clean-up chemical contaminants and nuclear waste; restore ecosystems and reduce biodiversity loss; promote environmental justice and social equity; plan, design, build and operate resilient infrastructure that generates enduring social and environmental value; develop circular economy supply chains; and rapidly respond to natural disasters.

Additionally, Jacobs works with clients to advance their own ESG initiatives by providing strategic advisory on climate risk and disclosure requirements, as well as planning, designing and implementing solutions to align with net-zero pledges. Annualized, the company's ESG related revenue is approaching $5 billion.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

