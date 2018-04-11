Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Under this contract extension Jacobs will continue providing science and engineering services, digital solutions, and operations support and products to major NASA programs, including the International Space Station, Orion and numerous space science and technology development projects. The contract also provides for curation and research on astro materials brought to earth from the moon, other planets and interstellar space.

"We welcome this opportunity to build upon our longstanding relationship with NASA Johnson Space Center," said Jacobs Advanced Engineering, Research and Operations Senior Vice President Dr. Steve Arnette. "This contract extension enables us to continue supporting a vital role in enabling space exploration and discovery."

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 74,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

