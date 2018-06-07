Jacobs Recognized at New Civil Engineer's 100 Companies of the Year Awards

Jacobs was also highly commended for its excellence in transport, recognizing how the company's transport and mobility solutions are making a real difference to society worldwide. The NCE judges commended Jacobs for playing a key part in the successful development and delivery of a transport scheme of national importance, as well as impressive work on local transport options to unlock regional and local benefits.

Commenting on the health and wellbeing award, Jacobs Chairman and CEO Steve Demetriou remarked, "When we work hard to keep ourselves and those around us safe, it's important to recognize that a healthy mind is equally vital to enjoying life at home and at work. This award is a tremendous global team effort and accomplishment, and we hope it will further promote open discussion and engagement around mental health, wellbeing and the support needed, both in and out of the workplace."

Jacobs worked with Mind to develop the "mental health matters" strategy focused on promoting positive mental health and wellbeing across the business, staff and their families. NCE100 judges praised the scale and support of Jacobs' strategy and commitment to create a safer and healthier work place for tens of thousands of workers around the world – building significantly increased awareness, understanding and engagement with mental health issues both with the organization and suppliers. The strategy delivers an extensive support network, including more than 1,000 positive mental health champions across 26 countries, enabling early intervention for staff who may be suffering symptoms of stress or poor mental health.

"The strategy delivers focused training, tools and techniques that enable a support network of volunteer employee champions to offer early intervention and interim support for staff, while directing employees to appropriate professional options," said Jacobs Senior Vice President and Global Head of Safety, Security and Sustainability Catriona Schmolke. "We know that a holistic and caring culture that promotes wellbeing, enthusiasm and stress resilience creates a working environment where everyone feels valued, supported and can contribute at their best."

"Civil engineers have amazing stories to tell, and that's what the NCE100 is all about, finding and telling stories," said New Civil Engineer Editor Mark Hansford. "We were looking for the companies who, in 2018, had the most inspiring stories to tell – stories of innovation, of changing our industry for the better and of making the world a better place through their projects. The view of our judges was simple: the winner in each category was incredible."

In addition to the award and high commendation, Jacobs was also a finalist in the categories of Smart Operator, Low Carbon Leader and Excellence in Water – the maximum five award category submissions permitted.

NCE100 Companies of the Year Awards are organized by New Civil Engineer, part of EMAP. The awards were judged by a 30-strong panel comprising industry clients, independent experts and peers. New Civil Engineer is the magazine of the Institution of Civil Engineers. Its remit is to help civil engineers become better engineers by providing inspirational, educational and thought provoking content, online and in print. For more information see newcivilengineer.com.

