Jacobs Releases Blueprint for Creating Social Value Through Infrastructure Investments

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), in collaboration with subsidiary Simetrica-Jacobs, has released a new thought leadership paper on the role of infrastructure investments in helping to address critical societal issues, asking the question: What if infrastructure could be planned, delivered, built and operated to generate enduring social value at scale to help overcome some of the most entrenched social issues in our communities?

"The current pandemic has brought global societal challenges like wellbeing, equity and equality into stark focus," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "As governments around the world make plans to rebuild economies and livelihoods, now is the time to think about the role of infrastructure investments in building strong and vibrant communities."

The paper titled, "Before & Beyond the Build: A blueprint for creating enduring social value at scale through infrastructure investments," explores five approaches for generating social value at scale that can be incorporated into the full project life cycle with big data analytics, co-design, blended funding, social procurement and social value measurement.

"Simetrica-Jacobs is delighted to have been involved in this paper," said Simetrica-Jacobs Director Daniel Fujiwara. "Measuring and understanding the impact of interventions on people's lives is at the core of our business. Now, more than ever, we are committed to ensuring that social value measurement is deployed in ways that have meaningful and positive impacts on decision-making and investment."

Jacobs collaborates with clients and partners across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to explore and innovate around each of the five components and to test and refine the blueprint further. Evaluating how successful these components are at generating enduring social value when embedded into infrastructure and delivered at scale – and the circumstances in which they are most successful – creates positive community outcomes that can help drive economic recovery.

About Simetrica-Jacobs

Simetrica-Jacobs is the global leader in the field of social value measurement, business ethics and the application of wellbeing and quality of life analysis to policy and project assessment. Simetrica leads work in these fields for several OECD governments and has helped international organizations and the private and not-for-profit sectors assess and demonstrate their social impact and make better policy and investment decisions.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

