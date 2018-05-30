Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited

This project began in 2015 when legacy CH2M (now Jacobs) became the program manager tasked with developing integrated infrastructure for this smart city, a world-class exhibition and convention center, and a multi-modal logistics park. Located in the Aurangabad District in the State of Maharashtra, Jacobs will continue to develop the new mega-industrial city that features a transit-oriented and walkable township, water and energy conservation, renewable power sources, information and communication technologies (ICT) and City Command and Control Center, which promotes a healthy quality of life while maintaining the area's unique cultural heritage.

"Jacobs brings considerable innovative digital solutions knowledge around emerging technologies and value-added solutions to our customers," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities President Bob Pragada. "Leveraging our capabilities in information technology and bringing that experience to such an exciting industrial 'smart city' will enable state-of-the-art technologies to enhance this integrated infrastructure development in India."

Developed as a part of the Jacobs Connected Enterprise digital solutions offerings, this new integrated industrial township will be a congregation of office spaces, residences, hotels, large and small format retail, hospitals, schools, parks, entertainment hubs and other land uses. More than 60 percent of the total land has been utilized for industrial purposes, while 40 percent is for residential, commercial, institutions, open spaces and social-cultural amenities. At AURIC, ICT will play a key role in integrating various functions to keep the city operating in a smooth, streamlined manner. An intelligent, 100 percent online e-governance system will digitize procedures and utilize analytics and real-time monitoring to ensure citizens enjoy an efficient, future-ready lifestyle. AURIC is planned with the idea of integrating city infrastructure with information and communication technology.

Since the beginning of the work on AURIC in 2015, the project has already secured several awards, including:

SKOCH Platinum Smart City Platinum Award 2017

SKOCH Order of Merit Award 2017 for E-Land Management System

Times National Award 2017 – Best office Building (Auric City Hall Building)

Times National Award 2017– Best in Architecture for AURIC City Hall (Auric City Hall Building)

