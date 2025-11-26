Jacobs Selected for Transformational Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project in Australia

Strategic Queensland project to address high growth travel demand and support the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J), in a joint venture with Arcadis (AJJV), was selected by the Department of Transport and Main Roads Queensland (TMR) for the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project. The project will transform South East Queensland's rail network, expanding capacity and enhancing the passenger experience between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Australia's third and sixth largest cities.

As Project Independent Certifier, the team will ensure quality and compliance during design and construction of major upgrades to double the tracks from two to four along a 12.4-mile (20-kilometer) corridor and remove five level crossings to improve safety and reduce congestion. The project will also make it easier for customers to access high frequency rail services through modern station upgrades and improved walking and cycling connections.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Keith Lawson said: "Being selected for the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail project reflects the trust placed in Jacobs' and AJJV's capability to deliver complex, high-impact infrastructure, leaving lasting benefits for the community. Our role will be pivotal in supporting a more connected, resilient and future-ready rail network for South East Queensland."

Arcadis Business Leader - Project & Program Management Michael Downing said: "AJJV is proud to contribute our expertise to this landmark project for South East Queensland - demonstrating our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional outcomes for both clients and communities. As a key investment to support the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we're excited to bring added assurance and alignment with the vision for a more efficient, future-ready rail network."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

