Jacobs Selected to Support Delivery of United Kingdom Nuclear Power Station

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Sizewell C for its Professional Services Framework, supporting the delivery of a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast of England. The five-year framework will provide key program management and project delivery services for one of the United Kingdom's most significant low-carbon energy developments.

The framework forms part of Sizewell C's plan to mobilize world-class capability to support the delivery of the twin-reactor nuclear plant, planned to produce reliable, low-carbon electricity for approximately six million homes and contribute to achieving the U.K.'s net zero targets. Under the framework, Jacobs will provide strategic leadership, program integration, and design and engineering support to meet Sizewell C's highly regulated technical and delivery requirements.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Europe Richard Sanderson said: "Sizewell C represents a critical step in securing the U.K.'s clean energy future. Through this Framework, Jacobs will help establish the structures, systems and governance needed for safe, efficient and integrated delivery of this nationally important program. Our role will focus on enhancing collaboration, strengthening delivery capability and advancing low-carbon power generation to support economic growth and energy security."

Sizewell C estimates the project will support tens of thousands of jobs across the U.K., create 1,500 apprenticeships, and deliver billions of pounds in local, regional and national supply chain opportunities. Once operational, the station is expected to generate around 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, supporting the decarbonization of the U.K.'s power system and reducing reliance on imported energy.

Jacobs' appointment builds on more than 60 years of experience supporting the global nuclear industry across the full asset lifecycle—from new build programs to decommissioning and waste management and disposal. The company continues to play a leading role in the U.K.'s civil nuclear industry, contributing to major programs such as Hinkley Point C and Sellafield.

Sizewell C is a new 3.2GW nuclear power station being built on the Suffolk coast. One of the biggest clean energy projects in Britain, Sizewell C will provide low-carbon electricity to six million homes for at least 60 years and save nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere annually. The project will support thousands of jobs across the U.K., creating 1,500 apprenticeships, and will deliver 70% of its construction value to British suppliers. A British project, majority owned by the government, Sizewell C will play an important role in the transition to clean energy and in supporting the U.K.'s long-term energy independence. Find out more at sizewellc.com.

