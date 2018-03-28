Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018

"Inspiring young people to consider the breadth of creative careers in engineering is essential to solving the world's greatest challenges," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "The Future Engineers gallery will foster learning and curiosity among students through our engineers, designers and digital solutions experts who will help the museum create a truly innovative and engaging experience for the next generation of creators."

Jacobs is helping to create an interactive exhibit that encourages visitors to experiment with key elements needed to make a city like London greener, happier and better connected. It looks at how the transport network influences a city's layout and the corresponding wellbeing of its population.

"Our Future Engineers gallery will challenge our visitors' perception of engineering and invite our visitors to ask; am I a dreamer, planner or fixer?" added London Transport Museum's Director Sam Mullins. "Future Engineers makes a significant contribution to the Year of Engineering, along with Digging Deeper and Crossrail's The Secret Life of a Megaproject launching in March. As the world's leading museum of urban transport, with a busy program of public activities and events showcasing amazing collections that inspire our visitors, we are doing great things with the power of engineering. Transport, and the engineers behind our great network, make living in London better. Thank you to Jacobs for supporting us in changing perceptions about engineering."

London Transport Museum developed the Year of Engineering 2018 Future Engineers gallery as part of a U.K. government-led campaign to raise the profile of engineering among 7- to 16-year-olds and encourage young people to consider a career in engineering. This new, highly interactive gallery will highlight the creativity, social value and sheer range of jobs available in engineering.

With the Year of Engineering 2018 officially underway, engineers and organizations across the U.K. are celebrating the positive impact of engineering. From spaceships to visitor attractions, the bubbles in chocolate bars to medical breakthroughs, engineering touches lives every day. Working in engineering is exciting, rewarding and creative, and the next generation of innovators and problem solvers have the opportunity to help shape the future. To find out more, visit yearofengineering.gov.uk, search #YoE on Twitter or view the introduction to the Year of Engineering video.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 74,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Brian Morandi

720.286.0719

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-teams-with-london-transport-museum-for-year-of-engineering-2018-300620698.html

SOURCE Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

