Jacobs to Design Australian Hospital Redevelopment Project

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Health Infrastructure to deliver architectural services for the New South Wales (NSW) government's $582 million (AU $750 million) Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital Stage 1 Redevelopment project to redevelop and expand the existing facility to meet growing demand for healthcare services within the community.

The RPA redevelopment will deliver a new hospital building and refurbishment of existing spaces, including more adult inpatient beds and expanded emergency department, intensive care unit, medical imaging services, operating theaters, and maternity, birthing and neonatal services. Jacobs' architects will deliver interior and exterior design and health planning services.

"We've worked collaboratively with Health Infrastructure for more than 10 years to design world-leading, technology-forward, award winning healthcare facilities for local communities and our appointment on this project is testament to this successful partnership," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "Thoughtful and tactical staging of the work is critical to this project and we'll draw on our strong relationship with key stakeholders and working knowledge of hospital operations to reduce the impacts on hospital staff, patients and the delivery of patient care."

Jacobs was previously engaged to develop the precinct plan which included developing a sustainability strategy for a new, world-class, sustainable, integrated health and education precinct centered around the existing RPA Hospital. Taking its cue from the broader precinct development sustainability strategy, the hospital redevelopment project will take a circular economy/adaptive reuse approach, with existing buildings to be repurposed and retrofitted to integrate new technologies and support modern models of care.

The project is commencing one year earlier than originally planned, fast tracked by the NSW government as part of its COVID-19 Recovery Plan to create new jobs, improve resilience and build a future-proof economy.

