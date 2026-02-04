Jacobs to Design One of the World's Largest Coastal Gate Systems Along Texas Gulf Coast

Storm surge barrier to safeguard critical energy corridor and regional assets

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by the Gulf Coast Protection District (GCPD) to lead engineering design for a coastal storm surge barrier along the Texas Gulf Coast — The Gate (known as the Bolivar Roads Gate System), which is a central element of the Coastal Texas Project. The system is expected to be among the largest coastal storm surge barrier gate systems in the world.

Stretching across Bolivar Roads — the narrow strait connecting the Gulf to Galveston Bay — the gate system will serve as a critical line of defense against hurricanes and rising seas. Once complete, it is expected to help protect more than six million residents, safeguard an estimated $800 billion in regional assets and support continued operations along the Houston Ship Channel, one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: "This is a generational investment in Texas' future. By leveraging our experience on the world's most complex surge barrier programs, we're delivering a system designed to focus on the Gulf Coast's resilience to extreme weather events, while keeping the Houston Ship Channel open for commerce. This investment is expected to safeguard communities, protect critical ecosystems, while advancing innovative tools for long-term operational readiness."

The Coastal Texas Project is a partnership between the Gulf Coast Protection District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office. Supported by nearly $1 billion in state funding, it represents the most ambitious coastal resiliency effort in U.S. history. Jacobs' design will integrate advanced sector gates to limit storm surge while enabling continued maritime traffic, supported by cutting-edge digital modeling and operational planning to maintain long-term reliability.

Beyond flood protection, the project is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits for communities and ecosystems. By reducing storm damage risk, it aims to lower recovery costs, protect thousands of jobs tied to the region's port and industrial activity and preserve sensitive habitats such as wetlands and oyster reefs.

Across more than 1,000 resilience projects globally, Jacobs anticipates the impact of natural hazards and climate change to develop and implement resilient infrastructure, from coastal and inland river systems, to water and wastewater treatment, digital and transportation networks. Jacobs has supported programs like the Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program, Maeslant Barrier in the Netherlands, London's Thames Estuary Asset Management (TEAM 2100) program and the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal Surge Barrier in New Orleans.

