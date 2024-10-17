Jacobs to Support Capital Improvements at Caribbean's Busiest Aviation Hub

Improvements will modernize infrastructure and boost resiliency at Puerto Rican airport

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was chosen by the airport's operator, Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, to participate in a selected group, to provide architecture and engineering consulting services in support of capital improvements at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The capital improvement program addresses infrastructure improvements, increasing passenger and aircraft traffic demand, and mitigates future climate change impacts.

At SJU, Jacobs will provide consulting services across airfield, landside, infrastructure and facilities development efforts at the airport – which currently accounts for more than 90 percent of the island's total passenger volume and serves as a hub for the wider Caribbean.

"At Jacobs, we look toward the future," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom. "With passenger growth up over 40% at San Juan's international airport in the last decade and a changing climate impacting the island, preparing for what's next is critical. We're shaping the future of safe, efficient air travel and improving resilience for the island's transportation network with smart, connected and secure systems."

Jacobs will support anticipated projects like taxiway reconstructions, runway improvements, airport sustainability efforts and a pavement management system. Grant management, planning, design and construction oversight for all projects is also part of the capital improvement program scope of work.

Ranked as No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs helps clients move people, goods and freight – whether by air, sea, underground or even through mountains. Jacobs' solutions help plan, develop, finance, design, construct, maintain and operate smart transportation infrastructure that connects people and communities around the world – projects such as work across Denver International Airport since its inception; Queensferry Crossing, Scotland's largest infrastructure project for a generation; and coastal resiliency and future planning for the U.S.'s hurricane-damaged Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City Beach, Florida.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With a team of approximately 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

