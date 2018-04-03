Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs

"Addressing infrastructure needs around the globe, especially in U.S. AFRICOM partner nations, is one of the most important and fulfilling challenges at hand," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure President Bob Pragada. "Continuing our work with the Europe District is an exciting opportunity to help advance its mission of preserving regional stability and security and creating hope and prosperity for future generations."

The company's first task order calls for the installation of a high-voltage distribution system and security lighting at selected locations in and around Accra and Tamale, Ghana. Jacobs will partner with the Government of Ghana, municipal authorities, market associations, the distribution utility and other stakeholders to accomplish the project.

The scope of the five-year, indefinite delivery contract calls for architectural and engineering support for infrastructure projects that fall into one or more of the following sub-sectors:

Water resource management and bulk water supply: management and development of water resources, dams, watershed management, wetlands, coastal water quality and management.

management and development of water resources, dams, watershed management, wetlands, coastal water quality and management. Transportation : construction or rehabilitation of urban and rural roads, seaports, airports and railroads.

: construction or rehabilitation of urban and rural roads, seaports, airports and railroads. Water and sanitation : rural and urban water supply and sanitation systems, wastewater treatment facilities and solid waste including sanitary landfills.

: rural and urban water supply and sanitation systems, wastewater treatment facilities and solid waste including sanitary landfills. Irrigation systems: canals, pumping stations, reservoirs and drainage systems.

canals, pumping stations, reservoirs and drainage systems. Energy and power : resource development, electrical generation, overhead and submarine transmission and distribution, rural electrification, biofuels and associated infrastructure, central heating systems, gas supply, processing and distribution, oil and gas exploration and production.

: resource development, electrical generation, overhead and submarine transmission and distribution, rural electrification, biofuels and associated infrastructure, central heating systems, gas supply, processing and distribution, oil and gas exploration and production. Industrial facilities : industrial parks, agricultural processing facilities and zones.

: industrial parks, agricultural processing facilities and zones. Institutional facilities: vertical structures such as schools, hospitals, health centers, housing, animal care facilities, offices and visitor centers.

Jacobs has partnered with the Europe District since 2011, delivering task orders including a situation assessment for water, sanitation and hygiene in Sierra Leone and liquefied natural gas studies and design work in Ghana.

