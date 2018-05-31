Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract

Jacobs will support FEMA with construction and project management support to conduct site visits and damage assessments of important infrastructure. The company will collaborate with the Government of Puerto Rico and other stakeholders to develop scopes of work and cost estimates for restoring damaged infrastructure and providing cost-effective hazard mitigation measures.

"We will be working in coordination with FEMA and the community to support the rebuild of Puerto Rico's critical infrastructure," said Jacobs Global Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President Jan Walstrom. "Helping families, communities, schools and businesses return to normalcy is very rewarding and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this important task."

Since November 2017, Jacobs has been delivering on three task orders to support FEMA's mission on several critical grant programs focused on infrastructure projects, housing inspections and other related professional services for the hurricane recovery efforts on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. This contract award supports Jacobs' strategy to be a comprehensive solutions provider to national governments on critical programs and allows for recovery work on the islands at least through April 2019.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

