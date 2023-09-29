JACOBY & MEYERS, LLP REPRESENTS FAMILIES OF STUDENTS INJURED IN I-84 BUS ROLLOVER INCIDENT

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacoby & Meyers, a leading personal injury law firm, has taken on the responsibility of representing several families affected by the tragic bus rollover incident that occurred on September 22, 2023. The incident took place on Interstate 84 (I-84) in Orange County, NY, and left two dead, numerous students injured and families devastated.

Andrew G. Finkelstein, Managing Partner
One of the passengers, a 14 year old female student, was seriously injured with facial fractures that will undoubtedly lead to scarring when the bus left the roadway and fell nearly 200 feet down a ravine. While details surrounding the exact cause of the bus crash are still under investigation by local authorities and law enforcement agencies, Jacoby & Meyers is dedicated to uncovering the truth behind the crash and knows litigation will discover the how this tragedy could have been prevented. On September 28, 2023 Jacoby & Meyers filed the first lawsuit against the bus company, and its driver, for negligent and reckless driving. Jacoby & Meyers is committed to ensuring that justice is served for all of the affected families.

The law firm's experienced team of personal injury attorneys is renowned for their commitment to protecting the rights of accident victims. With a long-standing track record of success in handling complex personal injury cases, Jacoby & Meyers is well-equipped to provide comprehensive legal support to the families involved in this tragic situation.

"We understand the pain and suffering that the families of the deceased and injured students are enduring," said Andrew G. Finkelstein, Managing Partner of Jacoby & Meyers. "Our team is dedicated to representing their interests, ensuring they receive the support they need during this challenging time, and holding those responsible for the crash accountable."

The bus involved in the incident was owned and operated by ABC Transportation, a prominent bus company serving the Orange County area. Jacoby & Meyers will work diligently to investigate any potential negligence on the part of the bus company and its operators.

Jacoby & Meyers encourages anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Headquartered in Newburgh, NY, Jacoby & Meyers, LLP has been successfully winning serious injury cases for over 50 years. Offices are located throughout New York and New Jersey and services include Personal Injury, Social Security Disability Benefits, Workers' Compensation, Nursing Home Neglect and Veterans Services. The firm's Commit to Quit Distracted Driving program highlights the serious dangers of distracted driving for all drivers, especially teen-aged drivers. We care deeply about the work we do and the communities we serve. We encourage our family of employees to devote time and assistance to community projects, because we want to be a part of building better communities. To learn more, visit the firm's website at www.jmlawyer.com or call 1-877-JM-Lawyer/ 1-877-565-2993.

