JACOR, LLC Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

EcoBioClean® 100 COSW with 95% biobased content.

EcoBioClean® Pipes/Tanks 103 CE with 95% biobased content.

EcoBioClean® Fresh Water 101 COFW with 95% biobased content.

EcoBioClean® Land 102 COL with 95% biobased content.

EcoBioClean® Biological Waste 105 BW with 95% biobased content.

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and most recently expanded by the 2014 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"Having the USDA BioPreferred label on our EcoBioClean® products tells the public that we care about our environment and produce certified biobased goods. This designation harmonizes with our corporate mission to manufacture products that promote "Environmental Clean-up Scientifically Aligned with Nature ™", said Janet Angel, CEO, JACOR, LLC.

"We applaud JACOR, LLC for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. "Products from JACOR, LLC are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum."

According to a report that USDA released in 2015, biobased products contribute $369 billion to the U.S. economy in 2013 and support, directly and indirectly, 4 million jobs. The same report found that biobased products also displace approximately 300 million gallons of petroleum per year in the U.S., which is the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road. The increased production adds to the development and expansion of the U.S. bio-economy - where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and materials.

About JACOR, LLC:

JACOR, LLC is a Midwest biobased Green Chemistry product development company and manufacturer helping to protect the environment by eliminating chemical contamination disasters. Their USA patented technology, EcoBioClean® is an eco-friendly system that works within 10 minutes to alter an oil slick into particles resembling ground black pepper, providing continuous degradation to near completion in some circumstances in as little as 7 days. EcoBioClean® has been recognized as a novel and important improvement in chemical clean-up by organizations around the globe. Janet Angel, CEO was one of three USA scientists invited to present her technology to the United Nations, UNEP, ISC-3, and UNITAR in September 2017- Berlin, Germany and was also the only panelist/presenter to represent the USA at the European Union SME Transatlantic workshop in Wichita, October, 2017. This exclusive technology addresses the global issue and safer handling of chemicals-of-concern such as hydrocarbon contaminations utilizing environmentally safe elements. JACOR, LLC complies with all governing authorities and is poised to be included on the USA EPA National Contingency Plan List. Agricultural, industrial, government bodies and other entities seeking contamination clean-up and remediation can safely include this biobased group of products in their application arsenal.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program and Certified Biobased Product label

The BioPreferred Program is a USDA-led initiative that assists the development and expansion of markets for biobased products. The BioPreferred Program is transforming the marketplace for biobased products through two initiatives: mandatory purchasing requirements for Federal Agencies and Federal contractors and voluntary product certification and labeling.

Biobased products span a diverse range of applications, such as lubricants, cleaning products, chemicals and bioplastics. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label communicates a product's biobased content. Expressed as a percentage, biobased content is the ratio of non-fossil organic carbon (new organic carbon) to total organic carbon in a product. New organic carbon is derived from recently-created materials. The total organic carbon in a product consists of new organic carbon and old organic carbon that originates from fossil carbon materials, such as petroleum, coal, or natural gas. Approximately 2,800 products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product label as of August 2016. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label please visit www.biopreferred.gov, and follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BioPreferred.

