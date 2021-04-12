Jacqueline Campbell's Alexander Legacy Private Wealth Management Joins Carson Partners

OMAHA, Neb., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Legacy Private Wealth Management, a full-service advisory firm led by President, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor Jacqueline (JaQ) Campbell and based in Chicago, Ill., announced today that it is joining the Carson Partners network. Already deeply dedicated to creating an impact, Campbell and team look forward to streamlining operations and client service in order to better help their clients design and build their financial legacies.

"I am always assessing how we can better serve our clients, and I felt that same spirit from Ron Carson and the entire Carson family," said JaQ Campbell. "The client of the future is very different than the client of the past. They want their advisor to be their go-to confidante and guide for everything related to their money and their estate. With the tools and resources available to us through Carson Partners, we will be better able to fill that role by offering services like advanced wealth, estate and tax planning."

"JaQ is just the kind of advisor that we built Carson Partners to serve," said Ron Carson. "She's passionately devoted to her clients and she has the bigger picture in mind. She's not just looking 10 or 20 years down the road…she's working with them to think about how they want their money to impact their families and communities a hundred years into the future through charitable giving."

Campbell has more than 20 years of extensive financial services experience with several industry-leading firms, including JP Morgan Chase, Citizen's Bank and Northern Trust Co. At Alexander Legacy Private Wealth Management, she and her team offer clients a range of services including consultation and advice, advanced financial planning solutions and a wide range of asset management models.

JaQ continued. "One of the biggest advantages for us as a business in making this move is that we don't have to blueprint and build it from square one in order to achieve our vision. Ron and his team have already done the blueprinting and know what it takes from working with top advisors for decades. It would have taken me 10 years and $100 million to build what Carson offers us."

As is the case with other wealth management firms who join the Carson Partners network, Campbell will retain independent ownership and make all business and operational decisions for Alexander Legacy Private Wealth Management.

Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and currently manages $16 billion in assets for more than 36,000 client families across the United States.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

