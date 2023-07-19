JACQUELINE LONG PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF EVINS COMMUNICATIONS

Will Implement Bold Vision & Lead Agency Evolution

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evins Communications, a distinguished independent marketing communications agency with an established track record for providing consequential business strategies and impact for leading beverage, hospitality and lifestyle clients, today announced that Jacqueline Long has been appointed President. Ms. Long, who rejoined Evins as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Communications Officer in February 2022, will be responsible for the management and growth of the Agency as well as for evolving Evins' positioning, vision for the future and driving strategic client campaigns. Effective immediately, Ms. Long will become a member of the Agency's board of directors, reporting to Mathew Evins, Founder and Chairman of Evins.

Said Mr. Evins, "Jacqueline, an outstanding marketing communications and public relations leader and agency veteran with more than twenty years of industry experience, has made an instrumental contribution since she rejoined the Agency last year. We now have the opportunity to put the Agency we've built over the last thirty-five years into Jacqueline's incredibly capable and talented hands. We are absolutely confident that she will dynamically manage, operate and grow Evins Communications going forward, leading it to achieve its ultimate potential and even greater success."

Since rejoining Evins, Ms. Long has played a vital role in nurturing high-performing teams with a shared vision and focus on the creation of best-in-class campaigns. She prioritized development of an entrepreneurial, inspiring and rewarding agency culture as well as impact-driven client programs that benefit society, while driving growth and profitability. Ms. Long also played an instrumental role in Evins' acquisition and integration of Teuwen Communications earlier this year, which brought accretive and synergistic expertise, talent and specialization in wine and wine regions to the Agency and serves as a springboard for continued expansion and growth.

"I am extremely optimistic about the future of Evins Communications, and I'm honored to be working with such a talented team," said Ms. Long. "I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to enhancing the Agency's legacy of exceptional work for extraordinary brands and long-term client partnerships."

Previously, Ms. Long served as Vice President, Public Relations & Consumer Engagement at LVMH/Moet Hennessy, a position she established that integrated digital, public relations, media, content, influencer marketing and experiential programming, coalescing these disciplines to drive omnichannel campaigns that delivered sustained growth. She orchestrated brand programs that offered experiences at the speed of culture and pioneered the Hennessy Fellows program in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, for which she was recognized with the first Moet Hennessy "Vision" award. Ms. Long also fulfilled her aspiration to support the greater good by orchestrating Unfinished Business, a nationwide program providing millions of dollars and long-term support to Black, Asian and Latinx-owned small businesses. Her previous agency experience provided her with opportunities to develop and manage campaigns for several of the world's most iconic and renowned brands, including Bacardi, Hyatt, Mercedes-Benz, Netflix, Perrier-Jouët, Relais & Châteaux and Williams Sonoma.

About Evins Communications

Evins Communications is a distinguished independent marketing communications agency with an established track record for providing consequential business strategies, impact and success for leading beverage, hospitality and lifestyle brands. For over 35 years, Evins has created strategic PR campaigns that drive conversation, build communities and deliver results. Evins transforms market data and intelligence into insights and programming, pairing blue sky thinking with bottom line accountability. The Agency has forged enduring client partnerships, with an average tenure of more than eight years, nearly three times the industry average, because of its approach rooted in the ethos of hospitality; embracing and engaging audiences with inspiring, personal, and purposeful content and experiences. Evins' outstanding team of creative and strategic public relations professionals represent the intersection of communications, culture and community, and they audaciously break barriers to help clients achieve tangible results for their businesses and for the better good. For more information, please visit www.evins.com.

About Teuwen Communications

Acquired by Evins Communications in early 2023, Teuwen is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency with specialist expertise, insight and influence in champagne, wine and wine regions. Named a Top 10 Wine and Spirits PR Agency in the US by Meininger's Wine Business International, Teuwen's collaborative and creative team has unrivaled industry knowledge and relationships and has established an exceptional track record for developing strategic, integrated and multifaceted client programs that achieve exceptional results. To learn more please visit www.teuwen.com.

