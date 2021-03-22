Jacqueline Thompson Group Records Highest Historical Oceanfront Lot Sale at $14,250,000

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury real estate agent Jacqueline Thompson represented the seller of 6 Ritz Cove in Dana Point, which closed escrow earlier this week in an all cash transaction of $14,250,000. The lot was originally purchased by Jacqueline's clients who are local Orange County residents who had plans to build a custom home on the vacant lot but then decided to simply leave the lot untouched in their portfolio. The lot spans nearly 11,000 sq. ft. in Ritz Cove and features unobstructed ocean views which are superb. Unlike properties in the neighboring community of The Strand, which has a public access walkway built through the community, one of the key differentiators of Ritz Cove is that it is guard gated with no public access. This landmark sale will set the tone for future comps and property sales along the coast.

"It's rare to find an undeveloped lot on the oceanfront here in Orange County, let alone one that is ready to build within an exclusive enclave of the coast. It was an honor to see the sale through to a successful close on behalf of my sellers." –Jacqueline Thompson

About Jacqueline Thompson Group:

From canyon to coast, REALTOR® Jacqueline Thompson and her namesake team have been serving discerning clientele since 2008. Forging one of the most successful luxury residential real estate practices in Orange County, Jacqueline has a reputation for setting records with over $1.3 billion in career transactions. Specializing in estates within Shady Canyon, Newport Coast, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, Jacqueline is known for her unparalleled market knowledge and unsurpassed first class service. Influential and respected, Jacqueline and her brand have become synonymous with excellence.

Learn More: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | JaquelineThompsonGroup.com

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacqueline Thompson Group