Jacques Goulet to speak at National Bank Financial Markets 21st Annual Financial Services Conference

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Mar 22, 2023, 15:20 ET

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada will participate in a fireside chat at the National Bank Financial Markets 21st Annual Financial Services Conference. 

Date:      Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time:     3:00 p.m. ET 

To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/NationalBankConference 

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.   

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: 
Krista Wilson
Director
Corporate Communications
T. 226-751-2391
[email protected]                                  

Investor Relations Contact:
Yaniv Bitton
Vice-President, Head of Investor
Relations & Capital Markets
T. 416-979-6496
[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Also from this source

Sun Life releases updated Supplementary Financial Information template reflecting IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 adoption

Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q1 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics