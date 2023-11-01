JACQUIE LAWSON ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 INTERACTIVE ADVENT CALENDAR

News provided by

Jacquie Lawson

01 Nov, 2023, 15:13 ET

The 14th Annual Edwardian Era-Inspired Advent Calendar Boasts Breathtaking Illustrations with New User-Requested Interactive Features and Designs

LURGASHALL, England, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquie Lawson, one of the largest international ecard brands renowned for its quality art, animation and music, announces the launch of its 14th annual interactive Advent Calendar coming November 2023. This year's "Edwardian" Advent Calendar is a virtual treasure trove of delightful surprises, such as a scavenger hunt, daily gifts, animated stories, music, books, games, creative activities, puzzles, and so much more. Featuring an exciting season of Christmas preparations on a fictional country estate, the interactive calendar embodies the warm feel of England around the holidays—making it the perfect way for the whole family to count down the days to Christmas.

"We've been producing a new Advent Calendar every December now for fourteen years, and it's become a highly anticipated holiday tradition for millions of people around the world. In fact, according to a recent survey, 94% of respondents agreed that advent calendars increase the excitement of the holiday season," said Maren Bean, Creative Director. "Each year, we spend months on the design and continuously look for new, unique ways to make each day in December extra special."

This year, users will experience a main scene featuring the exterior of an English country estate, as well as opportunities for innovative play and exploration of the estate's interior rooms. Each scene incorporates classic elements from the Edwardian era (1901-1914), such as domed corner rooftop pavilions, tower-like buildings, exaggerated keystones, period costumes, gorgeous colours and decorative patterns. The snowy, animal-filled English country estate landscape changes gradually with the clock—from sunrise and sunset, revealing captivating daily games and activities for adults and kids alike.

"Each year, we work to make the Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar better than the year before. We are delighted to share this year's calendar which is filled with traditional favourites and new surprises, such as a reinvention of our popular scavenger hunt featuring animals hidden on the estate. It's a unique digital experience that we know has created lasting memories for our users for more than a decade - and we feel that this year's Edwardian Advent Calendar is the best yet!" added Bean.

The 2023 Jacquie Lawson Edwardian Advent Calendar is available for purchase online at jacquielawson.com or via mobile app for $7.99 for one calendar, with discounted rates for additional quantities. 

Once purchased, users can enjoy Jacquie Lawson's Edwardian Advent Calendar for themselves or send it as a gift. Once activated, it can be downloaded to any compatible device — iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, as well as Windows 10 and Mac PCs.

ABOUT JACQUIE LAWSON
Jacquie Lawson is a renowned provider of digital greeting cards and online gifts. Since 2000, they have been creating high-quality, animated e-cards that bring joy, laughter, and heartfelt messages to people around the world. Their collection includes a wide variety of themes, from birthday and anniversary cards to holiday-themed animations and interactive puzzles. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jacquie Lawson continues to enhance the way people connect and celebrate special occasions. Follow Jacquie Lawson on Facebook @JacquieLawsonecards and learn more at jacquielawson.com.

SOURCE Jacquie Lawson

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.