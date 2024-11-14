Jacquie Lawson announces new 2024 digital Advent Calendar

DEWSBURY, England, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquie Lawson, one of the largest international ecard brands, renowned for its quality art, animation and music, announces the launch of its 15th annual Digital Advent Calendar. Highlighting the magic of Christmastime in Paris, the interactive calendar is filled with games and puzzles, hidden surprises, and delightful animated stories featuring some of the city's most famous sights, including the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Moulin Rouge and the River Seine. From snowy days to sparkling nights, users will feel almost like they have been transported to Paris for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday celebration.

Jacquie Lawson New 2024 Digital Advent Calendar

"We've been drawn to Paris as a setting for an Advent Calendar for quite a while, and this year seemed to be the right time to visit the 'City of Light' for Christmas," said Maren Bean, Creative Director. "The team thoroughly enjoyed the research and immersing themselves in the rich history of Paris, while incorporating popular holiday traditions – some familiar, and others new to us. This calendar is gorgeously designed with many new features, and we think it will appeal to our loyal members and new audiences alike."

This year, a very stylish Parisian apartment with sweeping views of the City of Light will serve as your virtual Paris home. Users will be treated to daily gifts to unwrap in their apartment – games, puzzles and more; and they can also enjoy redecorating the apartment to their taste. The French tradition of hanging Santas from windows, chimneys and balconies is brought to life with a new Santa hidden in the city daily from the 1st to the 25th of December. Users can also click on a Métro sign in the foreground to be taken to a Paris guidebook with a map of the city and evocative descriptions and images of iconic landmarks. With an interactive art gallery, a recipe book filled with delicious treats to bake, and music including French carols specially recorded for us by the children's choir of Notre-Dame Cathedral, this year's calendar offers a truly immersive French experience.

The 2024 Jacquie Lawson Paris Advent Calendar is available for purchase online at jacquielawson.com or via mobile app for £8 or $9.99 for one calendar, with discounted rates for additional quantities.

Once purchased, users can enjoy the Jacquie Lawson Paris Advent Calendar for themselves or send it as a gift from our website. Once activated, it can be downloaded and enjoyed on any compatible device — iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, as well as Windows 10/11 and Mac PCs.

About Jacquie Lawson

Jacquie Lawson is a renowned provider of digital greeting cards and online gifts. Since 2002, the company has been creating high-quality, animated e-cards which bring joy, laughter, and heartfelt messages to people around the world. Their collection includes a wide variety of themes, from birthday and anniversary cards to holiday-themed animations and interactive puzzles. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jacquie Lawson continues to enhance the way people connect and celebrate special occasions. Follow Jacquie Lawson on Facebook @JacquieLawsonecards, Instagram @JacquieLawsonecards and learn more at jacquielawson.com.

