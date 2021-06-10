JADA Launches Porkless & Mediterranean Chick'n Mix

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JADA, which brought to market a vegan version of Australia's popular chicken salt, is today introducing a Plant-Based Porkless Mix and a Plant-Based Mediterranean Chick'n Mix. The new products join the brand's original Plant-Based Unseasoned Chick'n Mix, which launched this past November on ABC's Shark Tank, Season 12, Episode 4, and received an offer from Barbara Corcoran. Designed for at-home cooks and chefs looking to create their own clean-ingredient, meat-free dishes, the 100% vegan and versatile products can make everything from tender chicken patties to juicy pork cutlets. Simply mix in water and oil to form a mince, shape, cook and enjoy!

JADA’s new Plant-Based Porkless Mix and Plant-Based Mediterranean Chick’n Mix

Packed with 21g of plant-based protein per serving and rich in Vitamin B12, the shelf-stable, dry mixes are made from high-quality, functional ingredients like textured wheat protein, pea protein and pea fiber to deliver wholesome nutrition. Each are also low in calories (only 125 per serving!) and completely free of soy, preservatives, sugar, and cholesterol. Here's how the innovative launches breakdown:

Possessing the subtly sweet and savory taste of pork, this mix cooks up delightful crumbles or sausage links for breakfast, plus vegan meatballs or cutlets for dinner. Mediterranean Chick'n Mix : This flavor-forward mix, featuring spices like garlic and onion, is ideal for composing vegan chicken breast for Greek salad, along with tasty gyros and falafel.

"Our new Porkless Mix and Mediterranean Chick'n Mix make it easy to prepare high-protein, plant-based meats with personalized taste and flair," said Khasha Touloei, Founder of JADA. "By just mixing in water and oil, customers are given a base that they can shape and season as they'd like in a variety of recipes. From Mediterranean chick'n and potatoes to porkless meatballs with pasta, the culinary possibilities are endless."

JADA's new plant-based meat mixes are now available for grocery retailers and foodservice customers nationwide, plus sold online through Amazon and JadaBrands.com. The SRP is $8.99 for a 5.9oz box that produces approximately one pound of ground pork or chicken. 28oz foodservice packaging is also available. The company's spice lineup complements the mixes, and JADA's first-to-market turmeric salt provides a unique way for consumers to incorporate the health benefits of turmeric into their daily diets.

About JADA

Founded by a doctor inspired during his residency to help his patients eat healthier, JADA got its start by bringing a vegan version of Australia's best-kept secret, chicken salt, to the U.S. market. Subsequently Turmeric Salt was launched and then what began as a passion project grew into a celebrity-recognized cultural phenomenon and Shark Tank success story. Today, JADA's signature chicken salt is the #1 seasoned salt on Amazon, and the plant-based meat mixes are sold online and expanding into retail, including the Plant-Based Unseasoned Chick'n Mix at Whole Foods Market locations in Florida. Visit www.JadaBrands.com for more information and follow @jadabrands on social media.

